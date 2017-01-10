ANKARA Jan 10 Turkish lender Akbank expects to match the banking sector with an annual growth of 10-12 percent in assets, loans and deposits in 2017, it said on Tuesday.

Akbank, Turkey's third-largest listed bank by assets, said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange that it expected a 11-13 percent compound annual growth rate between 2017 and 2019.

It also said a non-performing loan ratio of 2.5 percent and capital adequacy ratio of 14 percent was forecast this year. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)