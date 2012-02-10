(Adds comment, details)

ISTANBUL Feb 10 Net profit at Turkish lender Akbank fell 20 percent to 550.3 million lira ($313.9 million) in the final quarter of last year as net interest income dropped, the company said on Friday.

Total profit for 2011 fell 16 percent to 2.4 billion lira, missing estimates.

Net profit for the fourth quarter was seen at 647 million lira in a Reuters poll, while for 2011 it was estimated at 2.5 billion lira.

Net interest income for Akbank, in which Citigroup Inc. owns a 20 percent stake, was down 6.6 percent at 3.99 billion lira.

"The main deviating lines are lower than expected net interest income and worse than expected trading loss," said Fatih Tugrul Topac, an analyst at Ata Invest.

"Furthermore, loan loss provisions also exceeded our estimation," he said.

The lender's net profit stood at 2.86 billion lira in 2010.

Akbank shares dipped 2.84 percent to 6.84 lira by 1223 GMT, following the earnings announcement, after rising earlier on Friday. ($1 = 1.7531 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun, Editing by Mark Potter and Hans-Juergen Peters)