BRIEF-Polish lender BGZ confirms no dividend planned for 2016
* Polish lender BGZ BNP Paribas says regulator asked it not to pay out a dividend for 2016.
ISTANBUL Feb 7 Turkish lender Akbank on Thursday posted an 18 percent rise in 2012 net profit to 3 billion lira ($1.7 billion).
Fourth-quarter net profit doubled to 1.08 billion lira, above a Reuters poll forecast of 1 billion lira, according to a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.
($1= 1.7695 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Polish lender BGZ BNP Paribas says regulator asked it not to pay out a dividend for 2016.
FRANKFURT, March 10 German state-controlled lender NordLB will inject money into its loss-making Bremer Landesbank (BLB) unit, which is suffering from a weak shipping market that is chipping away at its capital.
COPENHAGEN, March 10 Danish pension firms are lobbying against a regulator's proposal that would force them to give customers detailed forecasts on future payout and risk, offering instead to set standards themselves, the Danish Insurance Association said on Friday.