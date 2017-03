ISTANBUL Feb 5 Turkish lender Akbank said on Wednesday its 2013 net profit was 2.94 billion lira ($1.31 billion), not much changed from 2.95 billion lira the year before.

The Istanbul-based bank's loanbook and other assets stood at 110.7 billion lira at the end of last year, according to its income statement.

