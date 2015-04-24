BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
ISTANBUL, April 24 Turkish lender Akbank reported a 12 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Friday.
The bank said net profit totalled 731.8 million lira ($268.85 million), versus 651 million liras in the same period last year. The Istanbul-based bank's loanbook and receivables stood at 130 billion lira, it said in a stock exchange filing. ($1 = 2.7220 liras) (Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; editing by David Dolan)
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.