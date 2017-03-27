ISTANBUL, March 27 Turkey's Akbank said on Monday it was experiencing systems disruptions due to technical reasons and was working to resume services as soon as possible.

Banking sources said the lender was unable to process transactions through multiple platforms including its branches, cash machines, credit cards, website and mobile apps and the cause of the disruption was unknown.

"Temporary disruptions are experienced in our intra-bank systems due to technical reasons," the bank said in response to questions from Reuters. "Our teams are working on the issue and our services will be resumed at the earliest," it added. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay and Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan)