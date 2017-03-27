(Recasts with systems back online)
By Ebru Tuncay
ISTANBUL, March 27 Turkey's Akbank
said on Monday its systems were back online following technical
problems that sources said prevented transactions for several
hours at the country's third-largest listed lender.
The bank said in a statement its systems were functioning
properly. It did not give any information about the nature of
the glitch. The bank had earlier described the problem as
"temporary disruptions" to its intra-bank systems.
Banking sources told Reuters that the lender was unable to
process transactions for several hours starting on Monday
morning. This included transactions at ATMs, online, at
branches, over mobile phone and at point-of-sale machines, one
of the sources said.
Akbank has more than 15 million clients and a network that
includes 4,200 cash machines and more than 460,000 point-of-sale
terminals, according to its 2016 annual report.
The bank was targeted in December by hackers via the SWIFT
global money transfer system in an attack it said had not
compromised customer data but would cost it up to $4 million.
Shares of Akbank were down 0.67 percent at 8.83 lira by 1256
GMT, compared with a 0.61 percent decline in the Istanbul stock
exchange's index of banking stocks.
(Additonal reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Humeyra
Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan)