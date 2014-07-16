Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
ISTANBUL, July 16 Turkey's Akbank has obtained two securitisation loans worth $981 million, the lender said in a filing with the Istanbul stock exchange on Wednesday.
The agreements included a 6-year $267 million loan, and a 10-year $714 million loan, Akbank said.
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.