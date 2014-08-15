ISTANBUL Aug 15 Turkish lender Akbank secured a syndicated loan of two tranches worth $1.5 billion, it said on Friday.

The bank said in a filing with the stock exchange that the loan had a one-year maturity and its tranches were worth $367.7 million and 851.4 million euros. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)