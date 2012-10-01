UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ISTANBUL Oct 1 Turkish lender Akbank sold its non-performing loan portfolio worth 500 million lira ($280 million) to Girisim asset management for 95.1 million lira, the bank said on Monday.
It made the statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.7964 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts