ISTANBUL Oct 21 Turkey's Akbank posted a net profit of 1.104 billion lira ($358 million) for the third quarter on Friday, up from 671.6 million in the same period last year.

Akbank announced the results in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

($1 = 3.0829 liras)