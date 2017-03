ISTANBUL Oct 23 Turkish lender Akbank on Thursday posted a 28 percent increase in third-quarter net income to 720.9 million lira ($322 million).

Istanbul-based Akbank was expected to report a net profit of 783 million lira, according to a Reuters poll of eight banks and brokerages.

Last year's third-quarter profit at Akbank, which is owned by Sabanci Holding, was 563 million lira.

($1 = 2.2386 Turkish lira) (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Seda Sezer and David Holmes)