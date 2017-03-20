BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions
ANKARA, March 20 A strike at Turkey's Akbank has been postponed by 60 days by the Turkish cabinet on Monday, the government said in its Official Gazette.
The government said the strike, arising from disagreements over the employment conditions of the bank during the renewal of contract terms, was "of a nature that would harm economic and financial stability".
Istanbul-based Akbank is Turkey's third-largest lender by assets, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions
* Credit card charge-off rate 2.50 percent in May versus 2.60 percent in April - SEC filing
COLOMBO, June 15 Sri Lankan shares rose on Thursday to hit a near three-week closing high as heavyweights John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc gained.