* Regional leaders among thousands attending party congress
* Erdogan says Turkish democracy is example for Muslim world
* Erdogan vows more pluralist constitution
By Jonathon Burch
ANKARA, Sept 30 Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan
trumpeted Turkey's credentials as a rising democratic power on
Sunday, saying his Islamist-rooted ruling party had become an
example to the Muslim world after a decade in charge.
Addressing thousands of party members and regional leaders
at a congress of his Justice and Development (AK) Party, Erdogan
said the era of military coups in the nation of 75 million
people was over.
He vowed to forge a more diverse constitution and turn a new
page in relations with Turkey's 15 million Kurds, in a speech
lasting almost two and half hours and meant to chart the AK
Party's agenda for the next decade.
"We called ourselves conservative democrats. We focused our
change on basic rights and freedom," Erdogan told thousands of
cheering party members at the congress in a sports stadium in
the capital Ankara.
"This stance has gone beyond our country's borders and has
become an example for all Muslim countries."
Leaders including Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, Kyrgyz
President Almazbek Atambayev and Masoud Barzani, president of
Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, were among the guests.
Under Erdogan's autocratic grip, the AK Party has won three
consecutive landslide election victories since 2002, ending a
history of fragile coalition governments punctuated by military
coups and marking Turkey's longest period of single-party
government for more than half a century.
Per capita income has nearly tripled in that time and Turkey
has re-established itself as a regional power, with its allies
seeing its mix of democratic stability and Islamic culture as a
potential role model in a volatile region.
"Turkey has shown the bright face of Islam," Khaled Meshaal,
Hamas's leader in exile, told the congress. "Erdogan, you are
not only a leader in Turkey now, you are a leader in the Muslim
world as well."
But critics denounce Erdogan's authoritarian style, accusing
him of stifling dissent and using the courts to silence his
enemies. They also say he has failed to bring any hope of an end
to a 28-year-old conflict in the mainly Kurdish southeast.