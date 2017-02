ISTANBUL, Sept 21 Turkey's Alarko Holding , which has interests in construction, energy and tourism, said on Wednesday its unit Alsim Alarko signed a construction contract worth $476.65 million outside Turkey.

Alarko made the statement to Istanbul Bourse on Wednesday but did not say where the contract was signed.

The contracting group has interests in Germany, Kazakhstan, Russia and Qatar. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)