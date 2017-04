ISTANBUL, April 13 Turkish Islamic lender Albaraka Turk said on Monday it had secured a $268 million murabaha syndication.

The bank, a unit of Bahrain-based Al Baraka Banking Group , said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange that the cost for the 733-day loan was Libor +125 basis points.

