ISTANBUL Dec 15 The Turkish unit of Bahrain's Albaraka Banking Group said on Thursday it had postponed a planned issue of Islamic bonds.

Albaraka said on Dec 11 that it hoped to raise $200 million in an Islamic bond by the end of this week, citing interest from Asian and Arab Gulf investors.

Turkish unit Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi had last month mandated Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD , Noor Islamic Bank and QInvest for the sukuk. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)