Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
ISTANBUL, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Al-Bassam Group will set up a new fund worth 2 billion liras ($751.17 million) with Saudi Sumou Holding to invest in Turkey's real estate market, AlBassam Group's CEO told Reuters on Wednesday.
"We are aiming to work with state companies such as TOKI, Emlak Konut and Kiptas," Ziad al Bassam said on the sidelines of an investment conference in Istanbul.
($1 = 2.6625 liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan, Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Dasha Afanasieva)
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
* Issue Of S$52 Million 4.150% Fixed Rate Notes Due 2027 By Fcl Treasury Pte. Ltd
MUMBAI, April 6 India's central bank surprised markets on Thursday by raising a secondary rate while holding the key rate steady, a move to help mop up liquidity and signal its worries about a potential spike in inflation.