ISTANBUL, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Al-Bassam Group will set up a new fund worth 2 billion liras ($751.17 million) with Saudi Sumou Holding to invest in Turkey's real estate market, AlBassam Group's CEO told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We are aiming to work with state companies such as TOKI, Emlak Konut and Kiptas," Ziad al Bassam said on the sidelines of an investment conference in Istanbul.

