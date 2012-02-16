UPDATE 1-Las Vegas Sands CEO says Japan casino resort could cost up to $10 billion
* Japan is expected to become world's No.2 casino market (Adds context)
ISTANBUL Feb 16 Turkish whitegoods maker Arcelik posted a net profit of 506.5 million lira ($286.35 million) in 2011, missing a Reuters forecast of 553.2 million lira, it said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange on Thursday.
Arcelik's net profit was down 2 percent from 517.1 million lira in 2010.
The company said sales jumped 22 percent to 8.44 billion lira in 2011 from 6.94 billion lira a year earlier, higher than a Reuters forecast of 8.3 billion lira.
($1 = 1.7688 Turkish lira) (Reporting by Seda Sezer)
* Japan is expected to become world's No.2 casino market (Adds context)
Feb 20 Uber Technologies Inc has hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to conduct a review of sexual harassment claims at the ride-hailing service made by a former employee.
* Ant valued at $60 bln, planning IPO (Adds analyst comment, details on Ant overseas push)