ISTANBUL, April 30 Turkish white-goods maker Arcelik said on Tuesday its net profit rose 7 percent year-on-year to 129.4 million lira ($72 million) in the first quarter.

Arcelik said sales rose 1 percent to 2.43 billion lira in the first quarter from a year earlier, in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

Analysts had expected a fall in television sales to have dented revenues, but had also forecast that a rise in white goods margins would lift profit.

($1 = 1.7956 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)