ISTANBUL Oct 24 Turkish white-goods maker Arcelik reported better than expected third-quarter net profit on Friday, posting a 3 percent fall year on year to 155.7 million lira ($69.8 million).

That compared with a consensus forecast of 153 million lira in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company said in a filing to the Istanbul stock exchange that third-quarter sales rose 11 percent to 3.23 billion lira, above a poll forecast of 3.18 billion lira. (1 US dollar = 2.2321 Turkish lira) (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by David Goodman)