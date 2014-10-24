UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ISTANBUL Oct 24 Turkish white-goods maker Arcelik reported better than expected third-quarter net profit on Friday, posting a 3 percent fall year on year to 155.7 million lira ($69.8 million).
That compared with a consensus forecast of 153 million lira in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The company said in a filing to the Istanbul stock exchange that third-quarter sales rose 11 percent to 3.23 billion lira, above a poll forecast of 3.18 billion lira. (1 US dollar = 2.2321 Turkish lira) (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by David Goodman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources