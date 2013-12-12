(Adds new info from Yerevan, comments by foreign ministers)
YEREVAN Dec 12 Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu
made Turkey's first high-level visit to Armenia in nearly five
years on Thursday, raising the prospect of a revival in peace
efforts between the historical rivals which stalled in 2010.
Muslim Turkey and Christian Armenia signed accords in
October 2009 to establish diplomatic relations and open their
land border, trying to revive relations frozen by the legacy of
the World War One mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turks.
The U.S.-backed efforts to bury a century of hostility
became deadlocked six months later, with each side accusing the
other of trying to rewrite the texts and set new conditions, and
neither country's parliament approved the deal.
"I hope my Yerevan visit will contribute to efforts for a
comprehensive peace and economic stability in the BSEC region
and the Caucasus in particular," Davutoglu, who traveled to
Yerevan for a Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) group
meeting, wrote on Twitter.
Underscoring persistent tension, young activists from
Armenian opposition parties protested, prompting Davutoglu to
use a back door to enter the central Yerevan hotel where the
BSEC meeting was held.
Demonstrators chanted "shame" and waved posters saying:
"Stop the occupation of Armenian land" and "Stop the blockade".
Davutoglu later said his meeting with Armenian Foreign
Minister Edward Nalbandian on the sidelines of the gathering was
"sincere and honest," but that it would be wrong to think that
problems could be solved in a single meeting.
"Our priority is to build our dialogue on a sound
psychological basis and continue on that basis. In this
framework all kind of creative ideas could come on the agenda,
the countries already know their perspective," he told Turkish
reporters in Yerevan.
The last visit by a Turkish minister was in April 2009, six
months before the protocols were signed, when Deputy Prime
Minister Ali Babacan attended a BSEC meeting in Yerevan.
Turkey closed its border with Armenia in 1993 in solidarity
with Azerbaijan during the war in Nagorno-Karabakh, when ethnic
Armenians backed by Armenia threw off Azeri rule with the
collapse of the Soviet Union.
Nalbandian said before meeting Davutoglu that "relations
between Armenia and Turkey should be settled without any
pre-conditions," meaning Armenia does not want Turkey to tie a
bilateral rapprochement to a resolution of the ongoing dispute
over Nagorno-Karabakh.
Turkish critics of the 2009 deal between Ankara and Yerevan
had said it was a betrayal of fellow Turkic-speaking Azerbaijan,
while Armenian opponents said the accords betrayed Armenian
efforts to have the massacres during World War One recognised
internationally as genocide.
Turkey accepts that many Armenians died in partisan fighting
beginning in 1915 but denies that up to 1.5 million were killed
and that it amounted to genocide - a term used by some Western
historians and foreign parliaments.
