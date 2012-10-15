BRIEF-HollyFrontier says encouraged by new administration's plan - conf call
* HollyFrontier says "encouraged by the new administration's energy plan and pro-growth economic policies" - conf call
ANKARA Oct 15 Turkish authorities searched an Armenian plane after forcing it to land in the eastern city of Erzurum on Monday, sources from Turkey's state airports authority said, without giving further details.
Turkey forced down a Syrian airliner en route from Moscow last Wednesday and said it was carrying Russian munitions destined for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's military, infuriating Moscow and Damascus.
* HollyFrontier says "encouraged by the new administration's energy plan and pro-growth economic policies" - conf call
* Intrinsic4D announces default on outstanding debentures, CEO and director resignations and financial status and solvency
* Southeastern Asset Management Inc reports 15 percent stake in Deltic Timber Corp as of February 22, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lFLAb1) Further company coverage: