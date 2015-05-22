* Businessmen among 66 people targeted in latest operation
* Erdogan accuses foe Gulen of seeking to unseat him
By Daren Butler
ISTANBUL, May 22 Turkish police launched an
operation on Friday to detain dozens of people including
businessmen seen as supporters of U.S.-based Muslim cleric
Fethullah Gulen, President Tayyip Erdogan's ally-turned-foe, a
provincial governor's office said.
Moves against what Erdogan calls a parallel structure or
terrorist group within the state had until now focused on
suspected Gulen sympathisers in the police, judiciary, media and
a bank founded by his followers.
Erdogan, seeking overwhelming support for the AK Party he
founded at June elections which he hopes will pave the way for
broader presidential powers, accuses Gulen of among other things
engineering a graft scandal to discredit and unseat him.
Gulen, a close ally when the AK Party first took power,
denies the charges.
Friday's police operation focused on the central city of
Konya but included 19 provinces. It targeted 66 people,
including businessmen and former police officers, the Konya
governor's office said.
It said in a statement that the investigation related to
allegations including membership of what it termed the
"Fethullahist Terror Group" and violating the secrecy of an
investigation, without giving details.
The raids were triggered by the arrest of a Konya-based
lawyer and his secretary as they sought to leave Turkey earlier
this month, it said.
Twenty people including a former provincial police chief
were among those so far held, the Dogan news agency reported.
"I am detained. Probably because we spoke and told the
truth. It's not a problem," said a message on a widely followed
Twitter account bearing the name and picture of Ercan Tastekin,
former police chief in the eastern province of Bingol.
Thousands of police officers, judges and prosecutors were
removed from their posts or transferred to other duties after a
graft scandal broke around members of Erdogan's inner circle in
December, 2013. The court cases they instigated have also been
dismissed, raising questions about independence of the judiciary
in a political landscape dominated by Erdogan.
Erdogan's opponents say the crackdown on dissent is not
limited to members of Gulen's Hizmet (Service) network.
Erdogan has also stepped up criticism of leading media group
Dogan and in a television interview late on Thursday lambasted
its writers as "charlatans with salaries", holding up examples
of Hurriyet newspaper front pages attacking him.
A prosecutor has filed a criminal compliant against Hurriyet
editors over a headline he said suggested Erdogan could share
the same fate as ousted Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi, for
whom an Egyptian court has sought the death penalty.
Hurriyet has rejected the allegations.
(Additional reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick
Tattersall and Robin Pomeroy)