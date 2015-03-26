ISTANBUL, March 26 Turkey intends to become member of the China-led Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank, the Treasury said on Thursday.

At least 35 countries will join the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) by the deadline of March 31.

India, Indonesia and New Zealand have also expressed interest in joining the bank, following a request by Britain, France, Italy and Luxembourg to become founding members. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; editing by David Dolan)