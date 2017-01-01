UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI Jan 1 At least five Saudi citizens were among 39 people killed in an attack on New Year revellers at a packed nightclub in Istanbul, a Saudi newspaper reported.
The state-affiliated al-Riyadh paper also quoted the acting consul general in Istanbul as saying about 10 Saudi citizens were injured, adding that the consulate was following up with Turkish authorities to find out the exact number of casualties. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi; editing by David Clarke)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources