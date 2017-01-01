DUBAI Jan 1 At least five Saudi citizens were among 39 people killed in an attack on New Year revellers at a packed nightclub in Istanbul, a Saudi newspaper reported.

The state-affiliated al-Riyadh paper also quoted the acting consul general in Istanbul as saying about 10 Saudi citizens were injured, adding that the consulate was following up with Turkish authorities to find out the exact number of casualties. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi; editing by David Clarke)