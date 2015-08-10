Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ISTANBUL Aug 10 The attack on the U.S. consulate in Istanbul was carried out by two women, one of whom has been captured wounded, the Istanbul governor's office said on Monday.
It also confirmed that three attackers and one police officer were killed in a separate attack on an Istanbul police station. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order