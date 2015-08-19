(Adds details, background, changes source)
DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Aug 19 Eight Turkish
soldiers were killed in a bomb attack on their vehicle by
Kurdish militants in southeast Turkey on Wednesday, the military
said, intensifying conflict after the breakdown of a two-year
ceasefire last month.
Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants planted explosives
on a highway in the province of Siirt and detonated them around
1110 GMT, the general staff said in a statement, as security
forces clashed with the PKK across the mainly Kurdish southeast.
Security sources said PKK fighters had killed four Turkish
soldiers in clashes in Diyarbakir province since Tuesday as a
peace process launched by the state and the group's jailed
leader Abdullah Ocalan in 2012 unravelled.
Separately, police detained four mayors from an affiliate
party of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) in two
districts of Diyarbakir over recent statements declaring
autonomy from Ankara, the party said.
The conflict comes amid heightened political uncertainty in
Turkey, which appears to be heading for a snap election after
the collapse of coalition talks.
The PKK, designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United
States and European Union, launched its insurgency against the
state in 1984 and more than 40,000 people have been killed in
the conflict.
(Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren
Butler; Editing by David Dolan)