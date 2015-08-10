Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ISTANBUL Aug 10 Four Turkish police officers were confirmed dead and one wounded by roadside explosives in an attack by Kurdish militants, the governor's office in the southeast Sirnak province said on Monday. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Louise Ireland)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order