Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ANKARA Aug 10 A Turkish far-leftist group said one of its members carried out an attack on the U.S. consulate in Istanbul on Monday, saying in a statement on its website that the United States was an "enemy of the peoples of the Middle East".
The Revolutionary People's Liberation Army-Front (DHKP-C), listed as a terrorist organisation by the United States and Turkey, has claimed responsibility for similar attacks in the past, including a suicide bombing at the U.S. embassy in Ankara in 2013 which killed a Turkish security guard.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick Tattersall)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order