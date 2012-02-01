* Criticises Auster for visiting Israel regardless of
actions in Gaza
* Growing unease over press freedom among Turkish liberals
* Some 100 journalists in jail in Turkey
* Erdogan has launched libel cases against journalists
By Daren Butler and Simon Cameron-Moore
ISTANBUL, Feb 1 Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan branded acclaimed novelist Paul Auster as ignorant on
Tuesday for refusing to visit Turkey in protest at the jailing
of journalists, accusing the Jewish American writer of
double-standards for visiting Israel.
Though a foreign novelist made an easy target, there is
rising unease over press freedom under Erdogan among Turkish
liberals, many of whom had supported his mission to strengthen
democracy and tame Turkey's coup-making generals.
Some 100 members of the news media are in jail in Turkey,
one of the highest numbers worldwide. The government insists
they are not being prosecuted because of what they wrote.
"If you come so what? If you don't come, so what? Will
Turkey lose prestige?," Erdogan said in a mocking voice to
applause from provincial leaders of his ruling AK Party at a
meeting in the capital Ankara.
He criticised 64-year-old Auster, author of "The New York
Trilogy" and more than a dozen other novels, for visiting
Israel, with which Turkey has frosty relations, accusing the
Jewish state of repression and rights violations.
"Supposedly Israel is a democratic, secular country, a
country where freedom of expression and individual rights and
freedoms are limitless. What an ignorant man you are," Erdogan
said.
"Aren't these the ones that rained bombs down on Gaza? The
ones that launched phosphorus bombs and used chemical weapons.
How can you not see this?" Erdogan said.
"This gentleman can't see the repression and rights
violations in Israel... This is serious disrespect to Turkey."
In an interview with the Turkish daily Hurriyet published on
Sunday, Auster was reported as saying he was refusing to visit
Turkey to protest the imprisonment of writers and journalists,
Auster's most recent book Winter Journal has been translated
into Turkish and published before the English version.
"YOU ARE ALL LIARS"
The AK Party, a socially conservative party that sprang from
a banned Islamist party, won a third consecutive term in power
last June, and concerns over press freedom has dogged Erdogan's
government for the past few years.
Erdogan's critics have rallied round the cause of 11
journalists on trial over alleged links to asecret network
conspiring to overthrow the government. They have been held in
prison since last March.
One of Turkey's best known writers, Mehmet Ali Birand
described media cases before the courts as "frankly a disgrace".
"You are all liars," Birand raged in the Hurriyet Daily News
on Tuesday. "I'm talking about you: politicians in power,
business circles, military, members of the judiciary."
"You credit those who protect your interests as "good
journalists", but drag through the mud those who have contrary
views. And then you dare to talk about freedom in this country."
The United States, European Union and rights groups have all
criticised the prosecution of journalists which they say taints
Turkey's image as a role model for democracy in the Middle East.
Last month, Erdogan filed libel cases against the editor of
the Taraf newspaper Ahmet Altan and a correspondent at the
paper, Perihan Magden, over articles criticising him.