ISTANBUL Jan 12 Turkish automotive sector production declined 7 percent in December to 104,453 units while January-December production was up 9 percent to 1.19 million units, the Automotive Industry Association said on Thursday.

Automotive sales dropped 13 percent to 134,281 units in December and were up 15 percent to 910,867 units in the 12-month period, the association said.

An expected decline in domestic demand, topped by a drop in exports due to uncertainties in Europe, means 2012 would be a difficult year, the association said. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)