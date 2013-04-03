ISTANBUL, April 3 Turkish automotive sales showed further signs of recovery, rising 6 percent in March to 68,774 units, after struggling in 2012, the Automotive Distributors' Association (ODD) said on Wednesday.

First quarter automotive sales meanwhile rose 12.41 percent to 152,604 units, the association said in an emailed statement.

Turkey's automotive sector was hit by a shrinking export market in Europe and weaker domestic demand in 2012. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)