UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ISTANBUL, April 3 Turkish automotive sales showed further signs of recovery, rising 6 percent in March to 68,774 units, after struggling in 2012, the Automotive Distributors' Association (ODD) said on Wednesday.
First quarter automotive sales meanwhile rose 12.41 percent to 152,604 units, the association said in an emailed statement.
Turkey's automotive sector was hit by a shrinking export market in Europe and weaker domestic demand in 2012. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources