ISTANBUL Dec 4 Turkey's 2014 automotive sales forecast will be reassessed in the light of Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) regulations raising the downpayment on car loans, the Automotive Distributors' Association (ODD) said on Wednesday.

The sales forecast for 2014 stands at 800,000-860,000 units, but the timing and content of BDDK measures, aimed to curb Turkey's growing current account deficit, is expected to effect sales.

Turkish automotive sales rose 10.59 percent year-on-year in November to 79,301 vehicles, the association said. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)