UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ISTANBUL Feb 12 Turkey's vehicle production, a major source of exports, fell 10 percent in January to 75,042 vehicles, the Automotive Manufacturers' Association (OSD) said Wednesday.
Automotive production rose 5 percent in 2013 to 1.13 million units, but is expected to decline this year as domestic demand falls. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources