ISTANBUL Oct 3 Turkish car and light commercial vehicle sales rose 15.8 percent year-on-year to 69,629 units in September, the Automotive Distributors' Association said on Wednesday.

In the three quarters of 2012, sales dipped 12.05 percent from a year earlier to 530,713 units, the association said in a statement.

The association also revised its total sales estimate down to 790,000-840,000 units from last month's forecast of 800,000-850,000 units. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)