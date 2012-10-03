UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ISTANBUL Oct 3 Turkish car and light commercial vehicle sales rose 15.8 percent year-on-year to 69,629 units in September, the Automotive Distributors' Association said on Wednesday.
In the three quarters of 2012, sales dipped 12.05 percent from a year earlier to 530,713 units, the association said in a statement.
The association also revised its total sales estimate down to 790,000-840,000 units from last month's forecast of 800,000-850,000 units. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources