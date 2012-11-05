ISTANBUL Nov 5 Turkish car and light commercial vehicle sales fell 12.2 percent to 590,651 units in the January-October period, the Automotive Distributors' Association said on Monday.

In October alone, sales were down 13.66 percent to 59,983 units, the association said in a statement.

The association said last week it expected a 10.5 percent contraction in annual sales to 815,000 units. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)