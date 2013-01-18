ISTANBUL Jan 18 Turkish automotive sales fell 10 percent to 818,000 units in 2012 and exports dropped 8 percent to 730,000 units in the same period, the Automotive Manufacturers Association said on Friday.

Sales were expected to be more than one million units in 2013 and the tax hikes would affect the sector negatively in the first quarter of this year, said Kudret Onen, the chairman of the association. (Reporting by Evren Ballim; Writing by Seltem Iyigun)