ISTANBUL, July 3 Turkish automotive sales rose 4.26 percent in June to 74,096 units in a sign of recovery after a difficult year in 2012, the Automotive Distributors' Association (ODD) said on Wednesday.

Sales in the first half of the year rose 12.07 percent to 381,743 units, ODD said in an emailed statement.

Turkey's automotive sector was hit by a shrinking export market in Europe and weaker domestic demand in 2012. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)