ISTANBUL, April 12 Turkish automotive sales were down 17 percent to 68,831 units, and production was down 10 percent in the same period from a year ago, data from the Automotive Industrialists' Association showed on Thursday.

In the first quarter of 2012, total sales were down 26 percent on the year, as a result of Central Bank measures to cool down the economy and lira depreciation against the dollar, the association said in a press statement.

(Writing by Ece Toksabay)