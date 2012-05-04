UPDATE 2-British supermarket Asda stems rate of sales decline
* Shares in Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons all lower (Adds detail, Asda CEO, Wal-Mart comment)
ISTANBUL May 4 Turkish car and light commercial vehicle sales fell 18.98 percent year-on-year to 62,949 units in April, the Automotive Distributors' Association said on Friday.
In the first four months of the year, sales tumbled 23.47 percent from a year earlier to 198,702 units, the association said in a statement.
(Writing by Daren Butler)
* Shares in Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons all lower (Adds detail, Asda CEO, Wal-Mart comment)
Feb 21 Retailer Tiffany & Co on Tuesday said it would appoint three independent directors to its board in a deal with hedge fund JANA Partners LLC, less than three weeks after the luxury jeweler's chief executive stepped down.
Feb 21 Luxury jewelry retailer Tiffany & Co said it would appoint three independent directors to its board in a deal with activist investor Jana Partners LLC.