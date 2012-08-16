ISTANBUL Aug 16 Turkish vehicle production fell 14 percent year-on-year to 97,184 units in July, the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) said on Thursday, feeling the impact both of a shrinking export market in Europe and weaker domestic demand.

In the first seven months of the year, output fell 9 percent to 688,446 units, the OSD said in a statement. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)