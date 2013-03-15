UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ISTANBUL, March 15 Turkish 2013 automotive sector export revenues are seen at $19-20 billion with an export volume of 700,000-750,000 units, the Automotive Industry Association said on Friday.
Production was expected to be 1-1.1 million units in 2013, said Kudret Onen, chairman of the association.
Turkish automotive sales fell 10 percent to 818,000 units in 2012 and exports dropped 8 percent to 730,000 units in the same period as the sector was hit by a shrinking export market in Europe and weaker domestic demand. (Reporting by Evren Ballim, Writing by Seda Sezer)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources