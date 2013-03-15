ISTANBUL, March 15 Turkish 2013 automotive sector export revenues are seen at $19-20 billion with an export volume of 700,000-750,000 units, the Automotive Industry Association said on Friday.

Production was expected to be 1-1.1 million units in 2013, said Kudret Onen, chairman of the association.

Turkish automotive sales fell 10 percent to 818,000 units in 2012 and exports dropped 8 percent to 730,000 units in the same period as the sector was hit by a shrinking export market in Europe and weaker domestic demand. (Reporting by Evren Ballim, Writing by Seda Sezer)