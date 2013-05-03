UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ISTANBUL May 3 Turkish automotive sales rose 16.9 percent in April to 73,575 units, showing signs of recovery after a difficult year in 2012, the Automotive Distributors' Association (ODD) said on Friday.
Cumulative sales in the January-April period rose 13.83 percent to 226,179 units, the ODD said in an emailed statement.
Turkey's automotive sector was hit by a shrinking export market in Europe and weaker domestic demand in 2012. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources