ISTANBUL, Sept 12 Turkey's automotive production rose 23.9 percent to 45,608 units in August, the Automotive Manufacturers Association said on Thursday.

Production in the first eight months of the year rose 5 percent to 726,947 units, the statement showed. Turkey's automotive sector was hit by a shrinking export market in Europe and weaker domestic demand in 2012. (Writing by Daren Butler, editing by Dasha Afanasieva)