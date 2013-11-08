ISTANBUL Nov 8 Turkey's automotive production fell 3 percent to 88,279 units in October, the Automotive Manufacturers Association said on Friday.

Production in the first ten months of the year rose 5 percent to 928,674 units, the statement showed. Turkey's automotive sector was hit by a shrinking export market in Europe and weaker domestic demand in 2012. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)