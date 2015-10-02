ISTANBUL Oct 2 Sales of cars and light commercial vans in Turkey dropped 3.8 percent in September to 64,025 vehicles, the Automotive Distributors' Association (ODD) said on Friday.

The car market shrank 4.4 percent, while sales of light commercial vehicles declined 1.9 percent, the ODD said on its website. The market still expanded by 40 percent to 662,988 vehicles in the first nine months of the year, it said. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley, editing by David Dolan)