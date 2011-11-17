ISTANBUL Nov 17 Turkish automotive sector production declined 5 percent in October to 103,543 units while January-October production was up 11 percent to 987,293 units, the Automotive Industry Association said on Thursday.

Automotive sales dropped 6 percent to 72,411 units in October and were up 26 percent to 707,493 units in the ten-month period, the association said. (Writing by Daren Butler)