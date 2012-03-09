ISTANBUL, March 9 Turkish automotive sector sales shrank 30 percent year-on-year in February to 43,778 units, while production dipped 5 percent to 94,549 units in the same period, the Automotive Manufacturers Association said.

In the first two months of the year, sales fell 32 percent to 74,974 units and production dropped 6 percent to 178,915 units, the association said. (Writing by Daren Butler)