* Tax breaks more than double from last year

* Aim to develop key export sector

* Key part of strategy to narrow current account gap

By Evren Ballim

ISTANBUL, Feb 15 Turkey has doubled tax breaks on investment in its automotive industry, Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan said on Friday, in a bid to grow the sector's annual exports to $75 billion over the next decade.

Turkey needs to boost exports to reduce its current account deficit, the country's main economic weakness and a key factor holding it back from securing a widely anticipated second investment grade rating.

The investment scheme, an extension of a programme first launched in 2009, will offer tax breaks of up to 60 percent for new investments, up from 30 percent last year, and incentives including deductions on employee costs.

"We are entering a new chapter in this sector, in which we have a new road map," Caglayan told a news conference.

Turkey is seeking to grow exports in order to narrow a wide current account gap caused largely by the fast-expanding economy's high energy imports and resulting trade deficit.

The government is targeting $500 billion of total exports by 2023, $75 billion of them from the auto industry compared to $20 billion from the sector last year.

The automotive industry, which produces vehicles and parts largely for export, was hit by a weak domestic market and shrinking demand from debt-choked Europe last year, when sales fell 10 percent to 818,000 units and exports dropped 8 percent.

Europe accounts for about 70 percent of Turkish auto exports.

Manufacturers including Ford Otosan, Oyak Renault , Tofas, Hyundai and Toyota all benefit from the government scheme, which has been reviewed each year since 2009.

Eligible projects under the latest revision will include vehicle investments of more than 300 million lira ($170 million), engine investments of more than 75 million lira and spare parts projects of more than 20 million lira, according to the Official Gazette, confirming a Reuters report from Thursday.

Turkey's auto industry has invested 12.3 billion lira in new projects, research and development and plant capacity expansions since the incentive scheme was launched four years ago.

The government divides Turkey's 81 provinces into six bands along criteria including their contribution to national output and per capita income.

Incentives in the lowest bands under the scheme will include VAT and customs rebates, employee cost contributions and subsidies on land purchases.

($1 = 1.7683 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Catherine Evans)